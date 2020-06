So, farewell then, royal hugs and shaking hands—for now.

This week, Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William, Sophie Wessex, Prince Edward and Princess Anne all made their first public outings in three months, giving them and us the first glimpse at what their new lives as post-COVID royals could look like.

The short and rather depressing answer is that, like almost everything else, being a royal is likely to be a lot less fun in the new world than it was in the old.