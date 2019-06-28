The Ruler of Dubai Condemns His Runaway Wife, Princess Haya, on Instagram—in a Poem

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai and one of the world’s richest men, has written a furious poem denouncing treachery and betrayal after his wife, Princess Haya bint Al Hussein, the daughter of the King of Jordan, secretly fled to Europe with her son Zayed, 7, and daughter Al Jalila, 11.

Haya is believed to have initially sought asylum in Germany, and sources say her application has been approved in principle.

However, she is also said to be seeking sanctuary in the UK, with sources telling The Daily Beast her preference is to live in London, where she is currently said to be residing at a secret location.