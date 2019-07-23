The Russia Probe Went After the Wrong People

After Russia interfered in our election, Washington blew it by turning inward—to Trump and the collusion question—instead of outward. The resulting political turmoil was a gift to Vladimir Putin. From the Kremlin's perspective, the Mueller Report was an after-action report showing that the election interference op was more successful then he had hoped.

American lawmakers are running out of time to repair and strengthen our defenses ahead of the 2020 election—a threat I saw first-hand while leading the investigation into the breach of the Democratic National Committee by Russian foreign intelligence services in 2016.

Yet when Robert Mueller delivers his long awaited testimony this week, I don’t anticipate the questions will focus on Russia and the vicious attack on our electoral process in 2016 so much as they will on America’s internal strife.