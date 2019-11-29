Get Your Popcorn Ready Since the Clear AF Samsung LED Smart TV is Seriously Discounted This Black Friday

It’s incredible how much more you get out of your favorite TV series or film when the picture is four times clearer than that of HD, and colors are wider in range than you thought possible. With its easy-to-use interface, Samsung allows you to spend less time browsing and more time watching—er, bingeing.

Samsung 65" Class 4K LED Smart TV Get $320 off Buy on Walmart $ 477

Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.