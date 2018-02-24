The Scathing Side Eye of Politics’ Most Galvanized Women

Something visceral keeps happening in the visual reportage of women in the Trump era. Watch any footage of women responding to policy that routinely hurts the most vulnerable Americans, and you’ll catch a soul-piercing glint of hell in their eyes. Baffled brows, narrowed, incredulous squints, and gapes wide with alarm—the reaction shots of these more-than-blunt political players are searing, their truest thoughts on their faces as they prepare for rebuttal. We couldn’t be more here for the look. To kickoff Women’s History Month, which is in March, with proper vigor and protective eyewear, here are some of the strongest shade moments.

The Look: California Sen. Kamala Harris’ entire face during the State of the Union Address when President Donald Trump took credit for black unemployment being at a low.

Best Shade: According to no official medical source, if you look directly into the glare of a nasty woman, you can damage your retinas permanently. Get 100% UV protection from facts taken out of context with the totally transparent Warby Parker Ormsby frame.

The Look: House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s open-mouthed, mystified chortle on the topic of immigration at a joint session last year.

Best Shade: The inching majority-speaker candidate’s rich collection of eye daggers captured on camera runs deep, but Pelosi’s unrelenting game face in support of Dreamers gets her into the top three. With the March 5 DACA deadline approaching, she set the record for the House’s longest speech ever on February 8 with eight hours on the floor. Fully commit to your agenda with the biggest pair of oversize frames you can find.

The Look: Rep. Maxine Waters’ soul-haunting deadpan when pressing Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson about Trump suggesting Puerto Rico’s infrastructure was flawed before the 2017 hurricanes.

Best Shade: Address weak arguments as pointedly as the California Congresswoman with a cat-eye by Le Specs or get out of the way.

