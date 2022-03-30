4-Year-Old Lost in Frantic River Escape from Ukraine

As Russian forces bombarded areas outside Kyiv this month, a 4-year-old boy set off with his grandmother to flee missile strikes and shelling by boat—but their daring river escape backfired when the boat they were in capsized and his grandmother drowned, his family said.

Now, little Alexander Yakhno, or Sasha for short, could be anywhere in Europe—and a desperate international search is underway to reunite him with his family.

He was the only one in the boat wearing a life jacket at the time the boat capsized under heavy artillery fire. But he was nowhere to be found when the bodies of his fellow passengers were discovered in the Dnipro river the next day, on March 11, according to his mother, Anna Yakhno.

“There were eight people in the boat. They found my mother in law, along with another woman who was with them, the next day. Along with the boat itself. The women were dead. There are still six people, including Sasha, who they are searching for. Absolutely everyone is searching. But there are hostilities in the area,” Yakhno told Ukrainian media at the time.

The fighting was so intense, she said, that the family couldn’t even retrieve Sasha’s grandmother’s body.

“We asked local residents to bury her,” Yakhno said.

Nearly three weeks later, Anna says she is still “hanging in there” as the family continues to search for Sasha.

“I have faith that we will find Sasha,” she told The Daily Beast.

Her mother, Alyona, said waiting for Sasha to be found was agonizing for the family, but that they weren’t losing hope.

The question is where Sasha may have wound up after the chaotic evacuation. Several other Ukrainian evacuees were reported to be in the boat with him, and it is thought that they may have brought him across the border to safety in either Italy or Poland.

In Italy, the Associazione Cittadini del Mondo Odv of Cagliari, a Sardinian-based NGO, and the Ukrainian honorary consul in Sardinia spoke with Sasha’s family and issued a widespread appeal about the missing 4-year-old on Wednesday.

Two possible sightings of Sasha were also reported in Verona and Napoli, according to Italian media. Similar sightings had earlier failed to pan out, with a false alarm in Romania about two weeks into the search, Anna Yakhno said.