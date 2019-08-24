The Second Amendment Ate the Constitution

The Second Amendment has failed us.

Time after time, in the wake of a tragedy, we are told that we cannot ban the weapons used in these attacks because the Second Amendment is necessary to keep a tyrannical government at bay. We can’t limit it, the argument goes, because it’s the only thing protecting all the other ones. In the face of our constitutional rights, any pragmatic concerns regarding losses of life are irrelevant.

If only such logic applied elsewhere. Of the first eight amendments to the Constitution, there are three untouched by the War on Terror—the Seventh Amendment, which only applies to civil trials, the Third Amendment, against forcing civilians to house soldiers, and the Second Amendment.