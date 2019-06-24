The Secret to Beating Trump: Use Melania’s Words Against Him

When Melania Trump rolled out her “Be Best” initiative, I was one of the millions who said, “Huh?” Or some version of that. The platform, if you will, of Be Best is for us as adults to be good role models for children, encouraging “positive social, emotional, and physical habits.” Which made most people wonder if she ever reads her husband’s tweets. Or listens to him as he berates journalists, insults women, and encourages people at his rallies to go beat up protesters.

Then I watched the CNN special on the First Lady, in which the idea was floated that maybe she knows exactly what she’s doing, and that much of what she does is strategically aimed to get under her husband’s very thin skin. That gave me an idea.

Since it seems as if none of the Democratic candidates have a clear plan on how to deal with Donald Trump, it occurred to me that the answer might be right in front of them. I can understand being flummoxed on how best to deal with Trump. He is, after all, the 500-pound bully on the playground who has spent most of his 73 years on this earth cultivating his cruel streak.