The Southern Strategy Is Back, With a Vengeance. Here's How Democrats Beat It.

Remember in The Untouchables, the Brian De Palma film, how whenever the good guys discovered some new nefarious thing Al Capone had done, Malone (Sean Connery) would stare at Kevin Costner’s Eliot Ness and ask: “And what are you prepared to do about it?”

That’s the question now for the Democrats, about Donald Trump’s racism. What are they prepared to do about it?

The Democratic Party I’ve watched over the last 25 or so years would conclude: Do nothing. Let Trump damage himself. And let’s not touch race. It’s a third rail.