The Top 10 Summer Concert Tours

Katy Perry ‘Prismatic’ Tour

From June 22 through October 10, Katy will be packing arenas with her talent, charisma, and caravan of backup dancers dressed like cats. Expect rhinestone realness from pop's current queen of all things shiny, girly, and extravagant.

Jay Z and Beyoncé ‘On the Run’ Tour

Music’s reigning power couple will be taking their Bonnie & Clyde act to 18 shows across America, from June 25 through August 6. Get pumped for on-point vocals, mind-blowing showmanship, and lots and lots of surfboardts.

Outkast Reunion Tour

Outkast’s triumphant reunion tour cannot be contained to the summer. The hip-hop duo has promised to perform 40 shows throughout their 2014 tour. Unfortunately, more than half of their summer dates are in Europe and the UK; fans can catch their last Stateside show at Milwaukee’s Summerfest on June 29.

Eminem and Rihanna ‘The Monster’ Tour

Eminem and Rihanna are hitting the road this summer, with a two-person tour named after their joint single on The Marshall Mathers LP2. They’re like Bey and Jay, but way badder. So far, the rebellious duo has booked three shows, starting in Los Angeles on August 7 and winding up in Detroit on August 22, with an August 16 NYC pit stop along the way.

Avril Lavigne and The Backstreet Boys ‘In a World Like This’ Tour

From May 3 to June 22, Avril Lavigne and The Backstreet Boys will be bringing the nostalgia back at an arena near you. Make sure to dust off your early aughts dance moves for this blast from pop music’s past.

One Direction ‘The Where We Are’ Tour

Where they are: riding high as the world’s coolest, most highly coiffed boy band. Where they'll be: providing Instagram fodder for pre-teens across the country with their largest North America stadium tour to date, from August 1 through October 5. And don’t forget their Aussie openers, 5 Seconds of Summer—equally dateable, with similarly sexy accents.

JT’s ‘20/20 Experience’ Tour

Imma let you finish, One Direction, but JT is still the most charismatic crooner in the game. Timberlake is launching another leg of his 20/20 Experience tour from July 9 to August 12, making sweet sonic love to audiences from coast to coast.

Skrillex ‘The Mothership’ Tour

Dust off your pacifiers, ’cause Skrillex is coming to town. The crowd pleaser’s latest album, Recess, is stuffed with talented collaborators like Chance the Rapper and CL, ensuring that the May 23-through-July 30 tour will be chock full of guest stars.

Lorde

While Lorde’s latest North American tour stretches far into fall, her opening performance at Lollapalooza is sure to be the talk of the summer. If you can’t make it to Chicago, just sit tight—the 17-year-old will be touring through most major cities from August 1 through October 12.

Arcade Fire ‘Reflektor’ Tour

Arcade Fire will kick off the North America leg of their summer tour on July 30 in Mountain View, CA, after which they’re scheduled to perform 15 shows in August alone, ending up in Montreal on August 30. These are rock and roll professionals, people.