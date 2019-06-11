The Trump Resistance Reboot Falls Flat

What's the sound of one man testifying if no one is watching?

Near silence.

John Dean, former White House counsel in the Nixon administration, was the opening act in the House Judiciary Committee’s hearing to dig Democrats out of the hole Donald Trump, and his pliable wingman, Attorney General William Barr, have put them in. Nothing to see here, the administration said of itself, and that summation has stuck. It’s the most profound example of the problem Democrats face every day: They don’t tell the truth as convincingly as Trump lies.