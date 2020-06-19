The Tulsa Trump Won’t Dare See

As President Donald Trump travels to Tulsa to whip up his white followers’ racism—while putting them in danger by packing 19,000 people into the indoor BOK Center on Saturday in the midst of a spike of local coronavirus cases—there’s another part of the city that he won’t get to see.

Within walking distance from the downtown arena is the Woody Guthrie Center, a museum and archives devoted to the troubadour’s life and legacy. Ironically, Trump is part of that legacy.

Guthrie, best known for composing “This Land is Your Land,” was born in 1912 in Okemah, 64 miles from Tulsa. In 2001, the Oklahoma Legislature declared Guthrie’s “Oklahoma Hills” the state’s official folk song. According to Joe Klein’s 1980 biography, Woody Guthrie, the singer’s father Charles participated in a 1911 lynch mob and was a Ku Klux Klan member.