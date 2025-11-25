Former Child Star Dead at 76
Former childhood star John Eimen has died at the age of 76. His family revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that Eimen died of prostate cancer on Friday at his home in Mukilteo, Washington. Eimen’s acting career began when he moved to Los Angeles at six. He was discovered by a talent agent visiting his first-grade classroom. In 2020, the actor recalled on The Jeff Dwoskin Show that his “ridiculously bright red hair and the freckles, a really real all-American boy-type kid” caught the agent’s attention. His parents were “glad to go along with it.” After a series of minor roles, he landed a part in the 1957 pilot of Leave It to Beaver. He then went on to appear in the 1960s shows McKeever and the Colonel, The Comedy Spot, and The Twilight Zone. As Eimen got older, he began pursuing a career as a musician. He then moved to Japan in the 1970s, where he taught English and met his wife, Midori, and had two sons, Daniel and Chris. In the mid-1990s, Eimen returned to the United States, working for 25 years as a flight attendant before retiring in 2020. A memorial service is being planned for the star.