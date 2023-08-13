Deadly Surprises From Putin Lurk Under These Family Homes

KHARKIV, Ukraine—Massive demining efforts are underway in Ukraine as the country tries to repair some of the damages of the Russian occupation nearly one and a half years into the war.

While Ukrainian officials demine entire towns and industrial buildings, some residents have been left with no other choice but to clear shrapnel and bombs out of their land, risking their lives in the process as they try to return their homes to their pre-war form.

As of June 2023, a recorded 540,000 items of unexploded ordnance have been cleared from Ukraine, according to Alexander Lobov, a military engineer and mine action expert with the UN Development Programme (UNDP).

But despite a large number of cleared explosives, the UN reported last December that almost 10.7 million people in the country required mine action services. While emergency services in Ukraine are advising civilians to wait for their help before approaching the mines, some of the almost 10.7 million people in the country who need mine action services are taking matters into their own hands.

That includes Sergey Teterdinko, a 34-year-old farmer from Zaliman, a village outside of Kharkiv. A year before the invasion began, Teterdinko bought over 6,000 acres of land to grow corn, sunflowers, barley, and wheat. The latter two, he hoped, would break him into Ukraine’s grain industry. During the first year of owning the land, Teterdinko and his team had sown the entire land, and in the second, they first planted their seeds.

But Teterdinko immediately felt the effects of the war following Russia’s invasion, and enemy forces occupied the village by early March.

“At that time, my emotions were incomprehensible. Even the equipment sound was already scary. I was worried for [my] child,” he told The Daily Beast. “Our lands, they were surrounded in half a ring, shelled from all sides, all the battles.”

Meanwhile, the land Teterdinko had worked so hard to prepare for business became the site of a brutal fighting ground. “They [Russians] were digging trenches, and they started shooting. We immediately understood that we would not take the harvest. I felt helpless. All I could do was stand by,” he said.

When Zaliman was de-occupied on April 1, 2022, Teterdinko returned to assess the war’s impact on his land, which was covered in bullets, shrapnel, missiles, and unexploded bombs. The trenches still remained, hidden behind a cluster of trees, indistinguishable from whether Ukrainian or Russian soldiers did them.

“We felt we were going to lose everything,” Teterdinko said while looking around his property. Everything is completely damaged, a complete loss of everything. We took it [upon] ourselves to demine our fields, clear out unharvested, rotted crops. We just burned everything down.”

The farmer tried to contact Ukraine’s emergency services, which are leading demining efforts, and different non-government organizations involved in demining efforts in Ukraine.

“We were waiting, waiting, waiting, but the fact is all organizations are working on demining of infrastructure, electricity, and gas facilities. They need to demine settlements first, for the population not to suffer,” said Teterdinko.

According to Teterdinko, he was left with no other option but to demine his land, a job he began in February 2023 with the help of a drone and metal detectors. “We flew with the drone and searched for bombs. I thought there was nothing to lose anymore,” he said.

Over five months, Teterdinko said he has removed 500 missile shells, had cleared over 3,450 acres of land, and is now working on another 3,570.

There have been instances where Teterdinko has had close brushes with death while demining his property. Once while walking the nearby dirt road, he almost stepped on a bomb. Teterdinko said of his safety, “Thank god, thank god, alive and healthy. I think God can see us.”

Like Teterdinko, Tarasov Roman, 43, a farmer from the village Petrovske in the Izium district of Kharkiv, has been demining his land after receiving little help from Ukraine’s overwhelmed government services. Roman’s farm once grew vegetables and various crops, housed cows and chickens, but was overtaken by fighting at the beginning of the war.

By early March, Petrovske and the rest of Izium were occupied by Russian soldiers. At the time, Roman, his wife, and two children had managed to escape to the house of nearby relatives in Kharkiv’s Dmytrivka. But Roman was forced to leave behind his farm, set ablaze by the war, and most of his cows were killed by shelling.

Back to Square One

When Roman returned to Petrovske in September after it was liberated, he began to assess the damages at his farm and realized that there were active landmines on the property.

“There were some plots with lots of them [bombs]. We dug a lot of shells from BM-27 Uragan [rocket], like six motors, reactive shells– a big one 30 centimeters in diameter and up to meters long. I would say up to 100 shells, mines,” he told The Daily Beast.

Roman tried contacting emergency services for help but has not heard back.

“This spring, I started to look at how to do it, as it was scary. But started doing something, as otherwise, we couldn’t work. I demined myself, watched a lot of videos on the internet, connected with other farmers,” said Roman.

He added that he also made connections with Ukraine’s emergency services, who sometimes come to help inform him if he can remove the unexploded devices. “I was sending them photos, and they will answer what I can or cannot do with the explosive [and] shells—if I can come closer or not,” he said.

Roman believes that now he has demined most of his land. During the springtime of this year, he planted sunflowers, wheat, corn, and barley. But he said it was not enough to make a living, and sometimes had to eat his chickens because he could not afford food.

Hidden Dangers

Although some brave farmers have taken matters into their own lands, for other Ukrainians, even attempting to remove bombs from their land could result in losing their homes and those around them.

In Kamyanka, a small village outside of Izium, Alena Bolotnaya is still figuring out how she will remove six bombs from her underground well on the remains of her home.

Russian soldiers once occupied the village for six months, leaving only destruction in their wake when they were forced out in September of last year. On the second day of the invasion, Bolotnaya and her family were forced to move into their cellar, where they lived for more than a week before they were able to flee to Kharkiv.

“We returned to Kamyanka when we [Ukraine] liberated Izium at the end of October. All of this horror that we saw—we cannot express into words. Life before and after–everything we did, what we aspired to, everything remained under rubble,” Bolotnaya told The Daily Beast.“We had a beautiful flower bed. On it were handmade crafts from plastic bottles,” she said, before adding that when she came home, “There was a tank in this beautiful place. Russians killed our dog and covered it with a large metal bathtub.”

Russian soldiers had shelled Bolotnaya’s home and left it destroyed. There are now six unexploded bombs lying at the bottom of a well on her land, which once provided fresh water to her and her family.

“ The biggest pain is that there are no photos, videos of your life before the war. ”

“The garden is all dug up by tanks. My husband reached the well with great difficulty because the well is in the middle of the garden. They were burrowing there. To see it now and remember what happened before the war is very painful. I’ve never seen my husband cry like that in my life,” said Bolotnaya.

She added that her husband, Zhenya, had worked two jobs to afford to build their house, and when the Russian soldiers came to Ukraine, everything the couple had worked so hard to build was gone.

Bolotnaya wrote a statement about the loss of her property to the police and fire department but did not contact emergency services to demine her well, because she said, most other residents of Kamyanka are dealing with the same deadly problem.

But the longer the bombs wait, the more likely it is that they go off, destroying the well’s surrounding areas and harming anyone nearby.

“The biggest pain is that there are no photos, videos of your life before the war. It all burned down. And no one will return this memory to you for any money. These [home] are the first steps of your children, their first words. This is childhood graduation in kindergarten, at school,” she said. “No one will ever return that. It will remain only in our memory.”