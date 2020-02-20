The Dems Are Missing the Ingredient That Will Defeat Trump

Elizabeth Warren won Wednesday night’s debate, as most everyone seems to agree. She scored by far the sharpest hits, on nearly everyone at one point or another, but mostly on Mike Bloomberg: his NDAs, his sexist comments (“horse-faced lesbians!”), and more. Obviously sensing that it may be the bottom of the ninth for her, she threw everything she had against the wall.

A lot of them threw a lot of stuff against the wall. Actually, a lot of them threw a lot of stuff against Bloomberg, who seemed astonishingly unprepared for the questions about the work environment he’d created. Some of them didn’t like a joke I made? My God. He did have one good moment—his climate change answer. But beyond that, he was terrible.

So the debate was feisty. But it was feisty the way a bus careening off the road is feisty. I left not energized by the high voltage on display but underwhelmed and on edge and convinced that none of them is likely to beat Donald Trump. I didn’t hear anyone make the case Democrats need to make to win. I didn’t hear anyone paint an optimistic picture of a better America.