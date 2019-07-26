Joy Behar Changes Her Mind on Impeachment: ‘Put Your Efforts’ in 2020 Election

Two days after former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s highly-anticipated House testimony, The View’s Joy Behar revealed on Friday that she has changed her mind on impeaching President Trump, calling on Democrats to focus their energy on the 2020 election instead.

Discussing the upcoming Democratic presidential primary debates, conservative co-host Meghan McCain said she wanted to see what “radical stuff” the candidates were going to say, claiming that while this will work in a primary they need to eventually focus on winning over Trump voters who previously voted for President Obama.

This prompted co-host Sunny Hostin to disagree with her, asserting that Democrats need to focus more on eligible voters who skipped the 2016 election. She also said they should care about Trump voters because they’re lost after supporting Trump’s racism and “putting kids in cages.”

McCain contended that Democrats still need to reach “swing voters” in Ohio and Pennsylvania if they want to win the Electoral College, noting that Hillary Clinton won the popular vote but lost the 2016 election.

“The Electoral College is how you win and die in this election cycle,” McCain exclaimed. “You may want to wax poetic about not caring about these people but people in Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, they’re up for grabs and you have to go to VFW halls.”

Behar, meanwhile, agreed with not just McCain—her frequent sparring partner—but also with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, who has been slow-walking impeachment while seemingly looking ahead to the coming elections.

“This is why I agree with Nancy Pelosi that they shouldn’t do the impeachment now,” the liberal co-host declared. “It’s too distracting.”

Co-host Ana Navarro pointed out that Behar had recently changed her mind on the subject, prompting the veteran comedian to explain her reasoning.

“I did,” Behar said. “I thought they should impeach him but after the Mueller thing, you know what I say? Put your money in those states that you are talking about, put your efforts over there.”

She then went on to compare the current situation to her divorce, noting that she realizes at the time she could either go after her ex-husband or pursue her career, but couldn’t do both.

“And I feel that way about this election,” she added. “You can’t do that many things at one time, and I was right. I have this job now because of that.”

Elsewhere in the show, both McCain and Navarro got into a bit of a confrontation over their conservative creds.

After Navarro pointed out that Mueller explained that Trump could be indicted after the presidency and thus could be “held accountable for criminal acts,” McCain attempted to push back as the “Republican at the table.”

“I’m a registered Republican too,” Navarro, a former GOP strategist, countered. “I’ve been a Republicans since I was 18 years old.”

“I’m the conservative, OK honey,” McCain snapped back. “I’m the conservative at the table and Democrats don’t automatically get my vote.”