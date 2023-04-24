‘The View’ Serenades Tucker’s Departure With ‘Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye’

The hosts of The View wasted no time on Monday morning celebrating the news that longtime nemesis Tucker Carlson had parted ways with Fox News and would no longer host his top-rated primetime cable show.

Coming back from break, Whoopi Goldberg informed the daytime show’s viewers that Carlson was out at Fox, prompting the studio audience to break out into applause and loud cheers.

After reading Fox News’ brief statement on the far-right host’s departure, Goldberg then called on the crowd and her fellow hosts to take part in “the wave” before turning to the rest of the panel. At the same time, as the news hit towards the end of Monday’s broadcast, Goldberg said they would talk more in-depth about Carlson’s exit on Tuesday’s program.

Co-host Ana Navarro, however, first wanted to know if she could get the crowd to join her in serenading the outgoing Fox News star.

“Can I ask the audience if they’ll help me do something?” Navarro wondered while flashing a devilish grin before breaking out into “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye,” the classic Steam hit from 1969 often used at sporting events.

“Come on, folks! Na na na na, na na na na, hey hey hey, goodbye!” Navarro shouted as the audience sang along before once again erupting in rapturous applause.

Waving at the camera, the Never-Trump Republican pundit gleefully said “sayonara” before turning it over to her colleagues to finish dancing on Carlson’s grave.

“I don’t think anyone likes to celebrate the demise of someone’s career, but he is responsible for the degradation that we see somewhat of our democracy in this country,” co-host Sunny Hostin noted. “And I just think, as a faithful person: Look at God. Look at God!”

The shocking end of Carlson’s Fox News career comes less than a week after the network settled with Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million after promoting election fraud claims during the 2020 election. Carlson is also featured prominently in former Fox News producer Abby Grossberg’s lawsuit against Fox, and could potentially face legal action for amplifying Jan. 6 conspiracy theories about pro-Trump activist Ray Epps.