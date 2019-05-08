‘The View’ Unleashes on ‘Aggressive Loser’ Trump’s Billion-Dollar Losses

Reacting to The New York Times’ blockbuster story revealing Donald Trump lost over a billion dollars and avoided paying income taxes for several consecutive years during the 1980s and ’90s, The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg said Wednesday she was “pissed” that Trump didn’t pay taxes for so long while the other hosts labeled him an “aggressive loser” and “fraud.”

Asking her colleagues if any of them could “get away with that,” Goldberg recounted how her mother “worked her tail off” to pay her taxes when she was younger. Liberal co-host and frequent Trump critic Joy Behar went on to say she couldn’t figure out if Trump was a “fraud or a loser” while highlighting some of the more eye-popping revelations in the Times story.

“It doesn’t even matter. He didn’t pay taxes for ten years. How do you get away without paying—I’m sorry. I’m pissed!” Goldberg declared to raucous applause.

Conservative host Meghan McCain went on to claim that the report was “an effective argument for Democrats” because it shows Trump scammed the system while also losing a billion dollars, something Behar jokingly said was “quite an accomplishment” because “no one has ever lost that much money.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin, meanwhile, wondered if Trump’s base would care about Trump gaming the system since the economy is doing well, prompting McCain to say “independents will.”

“They may care,” Hostin replied. “I don’t know if his base will care. I don’t know if Republican voters will care. When I look at his track record, Joy, I think he’s a fraud and a loser. I think he’s both.”

“He’s two treats in one,” Behar quipped.

Hostin went on to list off a number of Trump’s notable business failures, such as Trump University and Trump Airlines, causing Goldberg to exclaim that she doesn’t “mind a failure” but that she’s upset about “a scam.”

“The scam is what’s really pissing me off!” she added

Abby Huntsman, a former Fox News host, jumped in to note that the “bigger picture” is someone could have just sat at home for ten years and “ordered clothes from Amazon” and lost less money than Trump did, pointing out he could’ve just invested money he got from his dad and done better.

“But he’s an aggressive loser,” Behar snarked.