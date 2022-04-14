Joy Behar Mocks Fox News ‘Trump Minions’ Fighting Over Dr. Oz Endorsement

The View’s Joy Behar poked fun at Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham on Thursday, wondering if there was “trouble in paradise” over their open disagreement on former President Donald Trump’s endorsement of celebrity TV doctor Mehmet Oz.

After the twice-impeached ex-president backed Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania’s Republican primary for Senate last weekend, Trumpworld went into a full meltdown as many notable MAGA figures quickly expressed disappointment over Trump’s pick. “This endorsement could divide MAGA in the only way that matters: he could lose America First conservatives over it,” Breitbart’s Joel Pollack griped, for example.

At the same time, Hannity has been a big booster of fellow TV star Dr. Oz’s campaign—something that was not lost on Ingraham. After railing against Oz for previously expressing concern over climate change and anti-abortion laws on Tuesday night, Ingraham then took a swipe at her own colleague and Trump.

“Hannity, I think, I believe endorsed Oz and I think that’s, you know, that’s probably not inconsequential for President Trump,” she declared. “I think it was a mistake to endorse Oz. I’ll say it. I’m not afraid to say it. It was a mistake to endorse Oz.”

At the top of Thursday’s broadcast of The View, Behar—who regularly targets Fox personalities—took great joy in noting the rift Trump’s Oz pick has created on the right.

“Trump's endorsement of Dr. Oz—remember him? It's not going over that well with the MAGA crowd,” the liberal comedian stated.

“Even the Trump minions on Fox News were split on it this week,” she continued, before dramatically adding: “Oh, trouble in paradise!”

After airing clips of Hannity boosting Trump’s endorsement and Ingraham rejecting it, Behar went on to note how the former president placed significant weight behind Oz’s star power and television viewership when announcing his choice.

“So Trump says the good ratings of the Dr. Oz TV show are like a poll that shows he’ll be a hit with voters,” she exclaimed. “No word about whether he can govern, or anything like that, but he'll be a hit.”

Behar and the rest of the panel then went on to debate the value of fame in politics, pointing out that while it’s worked for Trump, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Ronald Reagan in the past, many female celebrities—such as Sex and the City actress Cynthia Nixon—have come up short when running for office.