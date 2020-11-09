Whoopi Goldberg opened the first episode of The View since the 2020 presidential campaign was called for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris by singing Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come.”

The morning show’s long-serving moderator has not said President Donald Trump’s name out loud once since he was elected four years ago. But as she told her co-hosts on Monday, in two months she will “be able to say the next president’s name out loud.”

After playing footage of Democrats dancing in the streets and clips from Biden and Harris’ acceptance speeches Saturday night, Goldberg spoke directly to anyone who still thinks Trump has a chance to overturn the results.

“I want to say to all those people who don’t believe that Americans actually got out and voted, let me say this to you,” she said. “When you-know-who was elected four years ago, Hillary Clinton didn’t say, ‘Hey, wait a minute, this doesn’t feel right, stop the count.’ She didn’t say, ‘This isn’t right.’ She didn’t say any of that. So all of you, suck it up. Suck it up like we sucked it up.”

“And if you’re not sure that you are comfortable with Joe Biden, do what we did,” Goldberg continued. “Find things and then take it to the law, and if the law says it’s something to look at, look at it. But from now on, suck it up.”

“Grow the pair for him that he can’t grow for himself,” she said of Trump, “because this is ridiculous. You’re not sure that he won? You’re bringing into question all these Americans who voted, legally, came out and stood and voted. How dare you question it?”

Goldberg could have been talking to her co-host Meghan McCain, currently on maternity leave, who falsely claimed on Twitter last week that Hillary Clinton “still hasn’t conceded her election.” McCain later deleted her tweet after countless people pointed out the inaccuracy.

By the end of the show’s opening segment on Monday, Goldberg had returned to her original point. “So when I hear these people saying, when I hear the Republicans saying we have to recount, listen, suck it up,” she said. “This is the United States of America.”

“So let’s at least try to be respectful,” she added, “because if you are not going to respect the fact that all these people came out and voted, you’re basically saying you don’t care about the American democracy. That’s what you are saying. All of y’all who said, ‘Well, I don’t know,’ you know. Suck it up.”