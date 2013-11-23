The Week’s Best Longreads for November 23, 2013

Death of a ProfessorL.V. Anderson, SlateAn 83-year-old French instructor’s undignified death became a cause célèbre for exploited academics. But what really happened to Margaret Mary Vojtko?

Wall Street Isn’t Worth ItJohn Quiggin, JacobinCutting the banks down to size isn’t just got politics—it’s good policy.

The Godfather of Free Online Education Changes CourseMax Chafkin, Fast CompanyHe captivated the world with visions of self-driving cars and Google Glass and has signed up 1.6 million students for online classes. So why is he pivoting away from MOOCs? “We don’t educate people as others wished, or as I wished,” says online education pioneer Sebastian Thrun.

How is Hamid Karzai Still Standing?William Dalrymple, The New York Times MagazineEnemies left, enemies right, and then there’s his family. Building an Afghan legacy is even more complicated than it appears.

Auto CorrectBurkhard Bilger, The New YorkerInside Google quest to create a self-driving car.

The Hip Hop Poseur Terrence McCoy, Miami New TimesJimmy Sabatino can’t stop scamming—even though he’s in prison.

