The Week’s Best Longreads: The Daily Beast Picks for Aug. 4, 2012

The Last Refuge of Radical AmericaJonathan Mahler, The New York Times MagazineThe Occupy movement is still wreaking havoc in Oakland, the world capital of anticapitalism.

Fussbudget Ryan Lizza, The New YorkerHow Paul Ryan captured the GOP.

The Long, Lawless Ride of Sheriff JoeJoe Hagan, Rolling StoneLocking up the innocent. Arresting his critics. Racial profiling. Meet America’s meanest and most corrupt politician.

UndeadMonica Murphy and Bill Wasik, WiredThe rabies virus remains a medical mystery.

Vera’s Kidney, Walter’s MoneyArndt Ginzel, Wolfgang Kraushaar and Steffen Winter, Der Spiegel

She was a poor Russian immigrant in Israel, he was a well-off German businessman. The case of Vera and Walter reveals a thriving illegal trade in kidneys and other organs—and shows how it is fueled by desperation.

How to Slowly Kill Yourself and Others in AmericaKiese Laymon, GawkerGrowing up black, and on parole in Mississippi.

