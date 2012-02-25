The Week’s Best Longreads: The Daily Beast Picks for February 25, 2012

The Book of JobsMaureen Tkacik, ReutersThe chilling, sociopathic dark side of Apple’s celebrated CEO.

Scott Ritter’s Other WarMatt Bai, New York Times MagazineThe former United Nations weapons inspector and fierce critic of the Iraq invasion is still fighting, but now against only himself.

The Conversion William Saletan, SlateHow, when, and why Mitt Romney changed his mind on abortion.

The Forgetting PillJonah Lehrer, WiredScientists are discovering how chemicals can affect the way memories are formed, paving the way for a future where it could be possible to forget anything we wanted by taking a single pill.

The Great American NovelRoger Kimball, The Weekly StandardWill there ever be another one?

After the FactJosh Dzieza, The Daily BeastA provocative new book describes a seven-year battle between an essayist who believes facts aren’t important and the fact-checker assigned to verify them. But the book itself is not all that it seems.

