The Week’s Best Longreads: The Daily Beast Picks for July 9, 2011

“A Woman’s Place”

Ken Auletta, The New Yorker

Can Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg upend Silicon Valley’s male-dominated culture?

“Elizabeth Warren Has Already Won”

Drake Bennet, Businessweek

Banks don’t trust her. Republicans won’t confirm her. Yet she’s already won her battle to remake how America borrows.

“Bradley Manning’s Army of One”

Steve Fishman, New York

How a lonely, 5-foot-2, gender-questioning soldier became a WikiLeaks hero, a traitor to the United States, and one of the most unusual revolutionaries in American history.

“Blindsided”

Michael J. Mooney, GQ

Jerry Joseph was a basketball dream: 6-foot-5 and built like LeBron. Then the rumors started—and suddenly the 16-year-old golden boy was more illusion than dream.

“Real Men Get Their Facts Straight”

Martin Cizmar, Ellis Conklin, Kristen Hinman, The Village Voice

Ashton Kutcher, Demi Moore, and sex trafficking.

“My Summer at an Indian Call Center”

Andrew Marantz, Mother Jones

Lessons learned: Americans are hotheads, Australians are drunks—and never say where you’re calling from.