The Week’s Best Longreads: The Daily Beast Picks for June 16, 2012

Bully Pulpit Jane Mayer, The New YorkerEvangelist talk-show host Bryan Fischer’s campaign to control the Republican Party.

Obama’s Drift Toward War With Iran Robert Wright, The AtlanticThere are things Obama could do to greatly increase the chances of a negotiated solution to the Iranian nuclear problem, but he seems to have decided that doing them would bring political blowback that would reduce his chances of reelection.

Happyism Dierdre N. McCloskey, The New RepublicThe creepy new economics of pleasure.

The Streets of Tirana Kevin Heldman, Capital New YorkAn investigation into the heart of Albanian-American organized crime.

The Mind Reader David Cyranoski, NatureAdrian Owen has found a way to use brain scans to communicate with people previously written off as unreachable. Now he’s fighting to take his methods to the clinic.

The Last Days of Mary Kennedy Laurence Leamer, NewsweekShe was the love of Bobby Jr.’s life. Then everything unraveled. A Kennedy historian reveals the heartbreaking story of Mary’s long decline.

