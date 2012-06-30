The Week’s Best Longreads: The Daily Beast Picks for June 30, 2012

The Truth About ‘Fast and Furious’Katherine Eban, FortuneA Fortune investigation reveals that the ATF never intentionally allowed guns to fall into the hands of Mexican drug cartels. How the world came to believe just the opposite is a tale of rivalry, murder, and political bloodlust.

Seeing Nora EverywhereLena Dunham, The New YorkerThe opportunity to be friends with Nora in the last year of her life informs the entirety of mine.

A Tempest in My SoulJoan Garrett, Chattanooga Times Free PressA son’s secret brings a Southern Baptist minister to his knees.

Inside AnonymousQuinn Norton, WiredHow the secretive hacker group picks targets, launches attacks, and takes powerful organizations down.

The Rock-Star Diplomat’s Last Tour Steven Lee Myer, The New York Times Magazine What is Hillary Clinton’s future? Given the problems facing the world, it’s hard to look past the next six months.

War of the WombsAbigail Pesta, NewsweekKeith Mason and his wife are leading a growing national campaign to legally define human embryos as people, which would outlaw abortion—and possibly some forms of birth control.

BONUS:

No More Mr. Nice GuyJeffrey Toobin, The New YorkerJohn Roberts, the Supreme Court’s stealth hard-liner.

For more great longreads, visit our friends at Longreads.com.