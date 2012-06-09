The Week’s Best Longreads: The Daily Beast Picks for June 9, 2012

Prep-School PredatorsAmos Kamil, The New York Times MagazineMany years later, graduates of the Horace Mann School, an elite private school in New York, are finally able to tell their stories of sexual abuse.

The Netanyahu Paradox David Margolick, Vanity FairBenjamin Netanyahu has largely vanquished his domestic foes—the Israeli media and the political opposition—in a battle backed by two U.S. billionaires and reportedly fueled by his wife, Sara. But the one thing he can’t control is his country’s destiny.

The Long, Fake Life of J.S. DirrAdrien Chen, GawkerA decades-long cancer hoax unravels.

Girls Love MeKaty Vine, Texas MonthlyOn the next Justin Bieber, 16-year-old Austin Mahone, and how pop stars are made:

The Quiet Evangelist Peter Wilby, The New StatesmanAlan Rusbridger can claim to be the The Guardian’s greatest editor. But will he also be its last?

Ray Bradbury, The Art of Fiction No. 203Sam Weller, The Paris ReviewAn interview with the sci-fi author, who died this week.

