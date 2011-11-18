The Week’s Best Longreads: The Daily Beast Picks for November 19, 2011

This Is Penn State L. Jon Wetheim & David Epstein, Sports IllustratedHad Sandusky not been so brazen, had he simply restricted himself to the football facilities, there is little to suggest he would have been caught. For Sandusky—if not for the boys—Penn State football was a safe haven.

The Two-Year Window Jonathan Cohn, The New RepublicThe new science of babies and brains—and how it could revolutionize the fight against poverty.

The Ally From Hell Jeffrey Goldberg & Marc Ambinder, The AtlanticPakistan lies to us, sponsors militants who attack American troops, and may have knowingly harbored Osama bin Laden. With a friend like this, who needs enemies?

Teaching Good Sex Laurie Abraham, New York Times MagazineIntroducing pleasure to the peril of sex education.

It Does Take a Village Melvin Konner, New York Review of BooksCan the strong human tendency to help mothers care for children produce the species-wide level of cooperation that we now need to survive?

The Resentment Machine Freddie deBoer, The New InquiryHow upward-oriented young strivers use the Internet to express their class anxiety.