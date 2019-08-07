Special offer for Daily Beast readers – use code BEAST for $20 off your first month’s subscription on Nutrafol.com (valid until August 31, 2019).

Rose Chevalier, a style and fashion entrepreneur based in New York City, describes her life as constantly go, go, go. Working in the competitive fashion industry can quickly take its toll on anyone’s mental health, though. Just approaching age 30, Chevalier has already experienced what’s become a common millennial refrain: burnout.

It was only after a previous job left her in a complete brain fog that Chevalier started to prioritize wellness and see herself in a new light. She made the decision to simplify her healthy beauty routine significantly and started taking Nutrafol Women supplements each day for hair wellness.

These changes allow her to have more time for meditation, therapy, and self-care, which she now practices as often as her busy schedule allows.

Pouring into others will only get you so far

Chevalier grew up in a Hispanic household in Florida, where family and self-sufficiency were everything and something like seeing a therapist was considered taboo.

“I grew up thinking therapy was for people that aren’t right, that have issues, and I don’t have issues, I’m fine!” she says. “Only later did I learn, that’s not what a therapist is.”

It was only after moving to New York and getting a real taste for what it takes to make it in the cutthroat fashion world that Chevalier realized how important seeing a therapist and focusing on her wellness routine would become for her.

“I hit burnout at a previous job,” she says. “I was constantly going, and I was constantly pouring into other people. I wasn’t taking care of myself.”

The burnout got so bad that she would have mornings where she couldn’t wake up early enough to make it to the gym before work, even though she usually loves starting her day with exercise. Then she would feel sluggish throughout the day. “That’s when I realized I needed to take a step back,” she says.

Chevalier decided to leave her previously toxic work environment. Around the same time, her boyfriend introduced her to meditation. That now helps her start her day feeling calm and level-headed.

And that therapist who she was previously hesitant to see? She helped her develop other healthy habits like journaling and prioritizing fitness each day. “Now I can’t go more than two days without jumping on my Peloton bike, because I feel like I’m going crazy,” she says.

Looking good, feeling your best

Through meditation, fitness, and therapy, Chevalier has learned to internally prioritize feeling her best, even while navigating the jungle of New York City.

Today, she has two jobs. Not only does she spend her days working as a design manager for a nationwide fashion retail brand, but she’s also an Instagram “micro influencer” with a following of 9,000+ that is growing every day. She styles all her own photo shoots, fitting them in on weekends and throughout the workday when the inspiration strikes

The goal of her brand, Style Operator, is to show women how to dress and look their best on a budget. The way Chevalier styles her own wardrobe on Instagram and for her Youtube channel is the fundamental pillar of her business. As she knows all too well, there’s no way to not factor in how you dress when it comes to working in fashion.

“I’m always dressed up like people see me on Instagram,” she says. “I live, breathe, and eat fashion, so I’m pretty much always in style operator mode.”

Amid her career journey, Chevalier has also been on a path to hair wellness.

Her hair was previously bleached strawberry blonde, then dyed again with balayage, leaving it damaged and unhealthy.

“I went to get a haircut and realized that half of my hair was dead from the bleach,” she says. “So, I decided to just chop it all off and start from scratch.”

Ultimately, though, she still dreamed of growing her hair long. So just as she had done previously by overhauling her wellness routine and prioritizing self-care, it was time for a complete revamp when it came to her hair.

Healthy hair and skin is part of wellness, too

Chevalier first heard about Nutrafol Women supplements through other bloggers and influencers she follows. At the time, she was desperate for her hair to start growing again. Despite the drastic haircut and getting rid of the bleached portion, the length wasn’t budging.

Nutrafol’s online Hair Wellness Evaluation identified some key reasons why her hair might not be growing, like stress. It also revealed that she might need some additional immune support to boost her energy levels and keep colds at bay.

Nutrafol supplements take a multi-targeted approach to hair wellness. Nutrafol Women supplements in particular contain natural ingredients like hydrolyzed collagen, ashwagandha, saw palmetto, Vitamin E, and biocurcumin.

Nutrafol supplements multi-target root causes of hair thinning like stress, poor nutrition, and hormones. The ingredients in Nutrafol target systems in the body like the stress response, metabolic, digestive, and endocrine (reproductive hormones) systems. These systems all foster hair follicle health. When they are compromised or off-balance, hair follicles can’t grow as well.

Chevalier started a completely new daily routine, which included Nutrafol Women and Targeted Boosters. “At first, I wasn’t sure I was seeing any changes,” she says. To her boyfriend, she’d ask, “ ‘Hey bae, is my hair getting longer?’ But then other people started commenting that my hair looked longer. And I’d say within two months, my hair was feeling significantly stronger. “

Her hair care routine has shifted significantly, too. Now, she’s back to her natural color, gets a regular hair trim every six weeks, and has drastically reduced the number of products she uses.

Now she just washes her hair once a week, whereas she used to wash it every three days. After she works out in the mornings, she’ll use dry shampoo. Then every Sunday, she’ll do a hair mask that’s either a sesame oil treatment (warming sesame oil for a few seconds in the microwave and placing it on the ends of her hair) or a Moroccan oil treatment mask. As a bonus, it’s a nice way to get some self-care time in.

She also has cut off her hair dryer and simply lets her hair air dry after her Sunday mask treatment. She’ll add in some waves with her flat iron Monday and let them loosen as the week goes on, which has become her signature style on Instagram. “Now maybe by Friday or Saturday, I’ll have my hair in a bun,” she says. “But otherwise that’s how I can get away with only washing my hair once a week, even though I work out all the time.”

Simplifying my lifestyle allows me to do everything that I love

Since starting her new hair wellness routine with Nutrafol Women seven months ago, Chevalier has also noticed her nails have gotten stronger, her skin is healthier than ever, and she has never felt better—in no doubt thanks to the healthy immune system boost.

She also says she has been able to significantly cut down on the amount of time it takes her to get ready in the mornings. She no longer relies on the foundation or heavy makeup she used to wear, and her hair routine takes no time at all.

For someone who is always busy and on the go, getting that time back allows her to do more of what she loves. She also has been able to focus better on the future of her personal brand, too.

Chevalier has plans to start an online styling agency, where she’ll work one-on-one with clients to help them figure out what clothes to wear and how to look their best.

She also wants to help women break into the fashion industry like she did, helping them prep for interviews, improving their resumes, and getting their foot into the door.

All the extra work she’ll take on wouldn’t be possible without her newfound holistic wellness approach, which includes taking her Nutrafol supplements, making time for meditation and fitness, and drinking plenty of water.

“The little things I do throughout the day keep me sane,” she says. “I’m so busy, and something like doing my makeup used to take me so much longer. Now, I’m looking to simplify my lifestyle while also still being able to do everything that I love.”

Special offer for Daily Beast readers – use code BEAST for $20 off your first month’s subscription on Nutrafol.com (valid until August 31, 2019).