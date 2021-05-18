The ‘Woke’ White Lesbian Couple That Secretly Abused Their 6 Adopted Black Kids

Facebook, Instagram and likeminded social media platforms are perfect vehicles for deception, affording users the ability to present idealized versions of themselves and their lives for mass consumption. They let people show what they want to show, be who they want to be, and represent what they want to represent, and such was the case with Jen and Sarah Hart. A white lesbian couple, Jen and Sarah became viral sensations in December 2014 when one of their six adopted Black children, Devonte, was photographed tearfully embracing a police officer at a Black Lives Matter protest while wearing a sign that read “Free Hugs.” Like so many of the family pictures they promoted online, it was an image crafted to express peace, sorrow, healing, and reconciliation, and it quickly turned the Harts into national celebrities.

Unfortunately, their time in the spotlight wouldn’t last. On March 26, 2018, Jen, Sarah and three of their children were found dead inside their SUV at the bottom of an 80-foot cliff at the end of a dirt-road turnout in Mendocino County, California.

Written and directed by Gregory Palmer, Broken Harts (premiering May 18 on Discovery+) is a documentary about the dangerous illusions that run rampant on social media, where posts that appear to be natural and offhand are, on the contrary, often calculatingly manufactured to forward particular ideas about their creators and subjects. When it comes to Jen and Sarah Hart, their Facebook pages were rife with cheery pics and videos of their charges, whom they adopted in two stages: first Markis, Abigail and Hannah, and then Devonte, Jeremiah and Sierra. Shot and framed for maximum eye-catching sharing potential, they depicted what appeared to be a model blended family unit, with loving parents holding hands, laughing, frolicking, playing, and protesting with their photogenically beaming brood.