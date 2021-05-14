The World Braces for the Virus as America Begins to Move On

The Biden administration’s success in battling the COVID epidemic has been a triumph of vision, planning and execution. But that success may well become a source of tension with the rest of the world as the U.S. celebrates re-opening its economy, recovering labor markets, and soaring growth while much of the planet enters into a period of pandemic-driven despair that will shatter the lives of millions and produce ever-deepening suffering for much of the globe.

Already, as Americans are shedding their masks and starting to book summer travel plans, the contrast with the wholesale catastrophe in, for example, India is stark. We have seen the shots of Americans partying on the beach presented almost alongside those of bloated Indian victims of the virus washing ashore on the Ganges illustrating the horrors faced by many Indians who cannot find vaccines or oxygen, doctors or even affordable funerals.

Where will we be come autumn, as the virus spreads out of control in South Asia, Africa and parts of Latin America? What will be the consequences of the already vast gap between rich and poor nations grows even wider?