The Year's Funniest Commercials

Alec in HuluWood

Friday Night Lights creator Peter Berg directed this clever spot for Hulu, which has Alec Baldwin doing what he does best: cracking audiences up with his smarmy charm.

Dogfish

This sweet Volkswagen commercial can capture even the most cynical heart, even if the dogfish does look a little like a “before” shot of the Montauk Monster.

Beat It

If you don’t get why this toothpaste commercial for Multident Peru is hilarious on your first viewing, watch it again. The joke is subtle, but ingenious.

Eyebrows

“Viral potential” gets overused a lot but this commercial for Cadbury definitely has it. Watch it now, and again (and again and again) a few weeks from now after everyone else has discovered it.

I Love the World

Speaking of viral, good luck getting this song out of your head. This spot for Discovery Networks includes a singing Stephen Hawking. Yes, really.

Bike

This surreal commercial for SOL Helmets features the creepiest interspecies love match since Michael Jackson and Bubbles the Chimp, when a turtle falls for a helmeted bike rider. What’s most impressive, however, is that this ad was made for less than $80,000.

Pizza Box

There will probably come a time when the antics of PC and Mac are no longer entertaining, but after three years John Hodgman and Justin Long are still funny as hell.

We’ve Been Having It

The next time you complain that your Internet connection is too slow, think about this commercial and how much worse you could have it.

