I’m in a Committed Relationship With My Non-Stick Pan

One day, a few years back, I was wandering around Brooklyn looking for nothing in particular. At the time, I was subletting and unemployed, which is a fantastic combo. I hadn’t purchased any cookware or home items of my own, but I still found it fun to walk into stores and imagine. I entered a cookware shop and up on the highest shelf was where I found it. It was heavy, but not too heavy, it felt good in my hand, and honestly, it just felt right. It was a non-stick meet cute for sure and I have no plans to let go anytime soon.

SO, WHAT AM I GETTING MYSELF INTO?

I have a serious, committed, maybe even monogamous relationship with this pan. The 11” Deep Zwilling Madura Plus Nonstick Pan will change how you view the skillet, the non-stick pan, cooking in general, and probably your outlook on the world. Am I being hyperbolic? Not in the slightest.

There is nothing as frustrating as cooking up something delicious, whether it’s pancakes, a stir-fry, an omelette, a burger, or whatever recipe Alison Roman is up to, and having it stick to the bottom of your cookware. Not only does this usually ruin the food itself, it also makes cleaning up more annoying than it already is.

I’ve had this happen with “Non-Stick” pans before, but never (bold, but true) have I had it happen with my Zwilling. The pan itself is PFOA-free, meaning it doesn’t have those harmful chemicals some non-stick cookware has. It’s also coated in an abrasion-resistant, water based lacquer that will keep your pan pretty and scratch free no matter what you’re cooking (or cooking with) since it’s 40 times more durable than traditional coatings.

WHY IT’S WORTH IT TO GET THIS SPECIFIC SKILLET

Cooking, for me, brings great joy when things go right. And things go right more frequently than ever before thanks to this pan. Hearing the sizzle of onions sweat in this extra deep pan, and not having to worry about the caramelization sticking to the bottom is music to my ears. Sliding sautéed peppers around, knowing they won’t pop up and over thanks to the deep edges is an olympic feat, worthy of bringing home the gold. Zwilling is the only non-stick pan you’ll ever need, and more importantly, the only one you’ll ever want to need.

Zwilling Madura Plus Nonstick Pan 11" Deep

