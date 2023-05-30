Theranos Fraudster Elizabeth Holmes Surrenders at Texas Prison Camp

Elizabeth Holmes surrendered herself at a federal prison camp in Texas on Tuesday to begin serving an 11-year sentence for a fraud and conspiracy conviction stemming from her sham blood-testing startup Theranos.

Footage showed Holmes, wearing jeans and a brown top, entering the minimum-security federal facility in Bryan around 1:30 p.m.

Holmes lost her attempt to stay out of jail while she tries to appeal her January conviction. She’ll be separated from her husband, Billy Evans and her 1-year-old son and 3-month-old daughter, with whom she spent the long holiday weekend at their home near San Diego.

Federal Prison Camp Bryan is located about 100 miles from Houston, where Holmes spent time before attending Stanford and dropping out to form Theranos, which sold investors on a revolutionary blood-testing technology that never actually worked.

The camp also houses celebrity inmate Jennifer Shah, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, who is doing time for a telemarketing scam. Hot Pockets heiress Michelle Janavs also spent time in the prison in 2020 for her participation in the “Varsity Blues” college admission scandal.

The prison houses around 600 women, who sleep in dormitory-style bunk beds or in four-to-eight-person cells, according to the BBC. Inmates can earn between 12 cents and $1.15 per hour for jobs in food service and factory work.

Holmes has also been ordered to pay back $452 million to Theranos investors, but recently told The New York Times she could not afford to pay her legal bills.