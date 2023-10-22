There Are Now NINE Official Candidates for House Speaker

After Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-OH) shocking failure to secure the House Speakership last week, there are now nine more Republican candidates for House Speaker, House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik announced Sunday on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The deadline to announce their candidacy was set for noon on Sunday, Stefanik said.

The candidates include Reps. Jack Bergman (MI), Byron Donalds (FL), Tom Emmer (MN), Kevin Hern (OK), Mike Johnson (LA), Dan Meuser (PA), Gary Palmer (AL), Austin Scott (GA), and Pete Sessions (TX).

Reps. Mark Green (R-TN), Jodey Arrington (R-TX), and Roger Williams (R-TX) had previously indicated that they would run but opted out or failed to meet this weekend’s deadline.

The next step in the process is a candidate forum that will take place Monday evening, with a private GOP conference vote set to happen the following morning.

The current speaker pro tempore, Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-NC) has said he plans to hold a vote in the full House as soon as possible, likely on Tuesday.

The speakership has now been vacant for 19 days, since the historic ouster of Rep. Kevin McCarthy on Oct. 3—making him the first Speaker to be removed from the position by his colleagues.