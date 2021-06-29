There’s a Giant Hole in the Government’s UFO Report

There’s a huge blank space in the U.S. military’s long-anticipated report on recent UFO sightings. It’s one we need to fill before we can even start making sense of the 144 sightings of mysterious flying objects the feds have registered since 2004.

We need data from the Federal Aviation Authority. The FAA’s logs, drawing on countless sweeps by thousands of air traffic control radars over a span of two decades, could help the Pentagon to create a “baseline” for UFO activity across North America.

The agency’s records could help the military figure out just how unusual its own UFO sightings are. It’s possible the armed forces—the Navy, in particular—have attracted weirdly high numbers of what the feds call “unidentified aerial phenomena.” On the other hand, it’s possible these phenomena are all over the place.