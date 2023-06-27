There’s a Reason We’re Seeing Videos of RFK Jr. Shirtless

Listen to this episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

Videos of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s shirtless workouts are floating around online, but co-host Andy Levy of The New Abnormal politics podcast senses a motive deeper than just toxic masculinity from the 2024 presidential nominee hopeful.

“RFK Jr. apparently thinks that the best way to win the presidency is to be shirtless in showing people that he can lift weights and do pushups,” jokes Andy’s co-host Danielle Moodie on the latest episode of the show.

But Andy thinks she’s onto something and explains his theory in full detail.

“I don’t need to see those pictures. I’m like at the point where I’m blocking anyone online who sends those pictures of RFK Jr.,” he adds. “But I do think there is sort of a crafty little strategy there…”

He and Danielle also discuss Joe Biden’s age problem, and how people are tired of Trump, too. Then Andy gets real about his knowledge of what’s happening in Russia.

Also on this episode: Kelly Weill, a reporter at The Daily Beast, tells Danielle what we need to know about the right-wing group Moms for Liberty, which she calls “a softcore version of the Proud Boys.”

“Moms for Liberty really bridges that gap between far-right politics and acceptability politics. They’ll have regular moms, regular concerned parents, but pushing these really extreme agendas objecting to mentions of Martin Luther King, Jr. in schools, objecting to gay educators.

“It’s really hard-boiled hatred wrapped up in this package of nurturing and care and compassion. If the Oath Keepers are coming, and in their full regalia, to a school board meeting, Moms for Liberty is baking them cupcakes,” explains Kelly, who also shares what the group’s next move is, which would be funny if it wasn’t so terrible.

Plus! Law Dork newsletter’s Chris Geidner breaks down a recent Supreme Court case ruling, Jones v Hendrix, which essentially prevents some legally innocent people from challenging their conviction.

Geidner explains the ruling in detail to Andy, adding that it really “is as bad as it sounds.”

