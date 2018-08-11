These AirPod-Alternatives Cost Less Than $50

Y2 Blast True Wireless Bluetooth Earphones have all the functionality of expensive wireless earbuds without the budget-destroying downsides. The Y2 Blasts last up to 5 hours on a single charge, but you can also considerably lengthen the playing time by recharging them up to 20 times with their carrying case. The case even doubles as a portable phone charger via the built-in USB port.

You can use the set independently (handy for taking calls) or as a pair to listen to Bluetooth 4.2 audio, unbothered by outside noise thanks to the cVc 6.0 active noise-cancellation technology. Wear them comfortably for long periods of time thanks to the ergonomic fit.

Enjoy amazing audio for a fraction of what a pair of brand names would run you. These Y2 Blast True Wireless Bluetooth Earphones cost $139.99, but you can get them now for $49.99.

Scouted is here to surface products that you might like. Follow us on Flipboard. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.