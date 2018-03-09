These Courses Teach Business School Basics To Help You Land A New Job In 2018

Once upon a time, workers didn’t have to adapt to new technology at such a rapid pace in order to stay competitive in their industry. But now, companies expect their employees to hop on board with anything will help them maintain a competitive edge in their industries. Below is a roundup of courses that will help you get ahead and stand out — without breaking the bank or taking up too much of your time.

Microsoft Excel Specialist Certification Bundle

A basic understanding of Excel can go a long way at work—and a more in-depth comprehension of the program can help you argue up your salary or even take on a new career. This Microsoft Excel Specialist Certification Bundle features lifetime access to two courses that are designed to either improve upon your existing skills or get a crash course in this essential program. The beginner's course covers foundational worksheet skills and formulas, while the advanced course will teach you to manage workbooks, create custom formats, and, most importantly, learn to automate repetitive tasks. Usually, this bundle costs $1990—but right now you can pick it up for just $15 total—99% less than the original price.

The Complete Facebook Ads Course

If you need to do anything related to growing an audience or crafting a marketing campaign, it’s good to know about Facebook ads. The Complete Facebook Ads Course: Beginner to Advanced will take you step-by-step from creating your first ad to designing an advanced campaign and teach you how to use Facebook Pixel, create lead ads, video ads, Instagram ads and more. The ROI on becoming an expert in Facebook ads is significant, so take advantage of this lifetime access deal for $15 now — 92% off the original price of $200.

Growth Hacking with Digital Marketing Masterclass

This masterclass will teach you how to give a great interview, and explain how you'll use digital marketing tools—like Google Analytics, MailChimp, and AdWords—to take whatever company you’re working for to the next level. You'll learn how to use lean analytics, web traffic metrics, digital conversion funnels, perform LTV and CAC calculations and much more. Get it now for $15, or 92% off the original price of $199.

How to Come Up With Killer Business Ideas

Sometimes it’s not enough to just know endless programs—the most innovative and disruptive companies are looking for talent who can think outside the box. That’s where the How to Come Up With Killer Business Ideas course comes in: Designed to help you put into practice new, disruptive business models, spot market inefficiencies and assess an idea’s marketability, the content in this bundle will truly turn you into a triple (maybe even a quadruple) threat. With lifetime access to over 67 lectures and 11 hours of content, you’ll learn how to cultivate ideas and apply scientific thinking to your thought process. And it’ll only cost you $15 instead of the original $200.

An Entire MBA in 1 Course

Last but not least: An Entire MBA in 1 Course? Yep, it’s possible. If you missed your chance at business school, you’re about to get a second shot. Taught by an experienced former Goldman Sachs employee and venture capitalist, this immersive course dives into everything you need to know about business, from starting out to going public. You won’t need to take out student loans either, since the entire course is on sale for $15.

Scouted is here to surface products that you might like. Follow us on Flipboard for more. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.