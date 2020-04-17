Use Reusable K-Cups To Save The Earth and Brew Better Coffee

Keurig machines are excellent. I like a really good cup of coffee, but even I can appreciate what Keurig brings to the table: coffee that is hassle-free and pretty tasty. Sometimes, that’s really all you want, or for that matter, need. But two things have always bothered me about Keurigs. The first has been finding the best K-cups. Trying out a lot of them has left me with little coffee knowledge and fewer answers. And the second is the K-cups themselves. K-cups can be recyclable if you separate the pod components, but even still it’s a single use plastic, and at least 41% of Americans own a single cup coffee maker. Without doing the math, that’s a lot of K-cups being produced, and even more being thrown away.

And then I discovered that there is such a thing as a reusable K-cup pod. All it is is a K-cup you fill with your own coffee (coarse grind) and put in your machine, clean, and then use again the next day. Unlike K-cups, these are 100% BPA free and eco-friendly, but even if that wouldn’t convince you, you can also make better coffee in them. No longer will you be limited to the K-cups blends, now, you can put in coffee from your local shop. But whatever you do, you can now use fresh beans to make your coffee that much tastier. This model of reusable K-cup fits most Keurig machines so all you need to do is have a bag of ground coffee, fill it up, pop it in, and hit brew.

I know it might seem like one more extra step, and it is, but think about how much less you’ll have to take out all of the recycling. And know that with the option to fill your own K-cup, your coffee will not just be convenient and pretty tasty, but convenient and very tasty.

Reusable K-Cups Buy on Amazon $ 10 Free Shipping | Free Returns

From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.