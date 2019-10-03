Push Through Your Workout With These Affordable Sony Extra Bass Bluetooth Headphones

If you're addicted to endorphins like me, a good set of headphones is crucial. After all, blasting your favorite tunes is half the joy of exercise. But finding a pair of headphones that fit your needs is often harder than you’d think. Wires are a headache when your limbs are moving around, so Bluetooth is a must. How people run with ‘pods is perplexing to me—they always just fall right out of my ears as soon as my sneakers hit the pavement. Personally, I need headphones that go over the ear.

As I’ve been running and hiking and elliptical-ing for decades, I’m probably on my 10th pair of exercise headphones. Most are Sony. Sony has always made solid, comfortable, and sturdy headphones to fit my cardio needs, but the Sony MDR XB650BT/B Extra Bass Bluetooth headphones are by far my favorite. Here’s why:

First and foremost, they sound amazing. If you listen to hip-hop or EDM when you work out, then you’ll notice (and cherish) the extra base. But even if you prefer pop or rock, the sound is still crisp and sharp—exactly what you need to push you through those last 10 minutes of your workout.

Next, they’re comfortable and durable. Lots of headphones start to hurt your ears after a while, but I’ve worn these headphones on over 2-hour hikes without any discomfort. I've been sweating in them almost daily for about 4 years, and they're still kicking. They also have a great battery life, enough for me to seldom charge them and still have plenty of power to listen to my tunes.

They’re also affordable; they come in at under $100, which makes them significantly cheaper than comparable products. Beats Wireless are at least $150, and Bose are at least $350. That’s a bit too steep to justify sweating in.

In addition to exercise, these headphones are great for airplanes. They aren’t noise-canceling, technically, but they’re powerful enough to drown out the sound of shaking luggage and crying babies and whatever other plane noises that I’d rather not think about. These headphones check all the boxes. If mine ever stop working, I'll definitely be repurchasing. | Get it on Amazon >

