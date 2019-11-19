Cue Armageddon: I Tried These Slim Jeans and Won’t Buy Any Other Jeans Again

You might already know this, but it’s a curious fact that jeans are a uniquely American invention. A guy named Jacob Davis immigrated to the U.S in the 1800s and hooked-up -- from a fabric design standpoint -- with Levi Strauss (both the company and the man) in 1829 to make them. Originally intended as work pants, jeans became popular in the 50s. And, they were popular with me growing up as a kid because everyone wore them.

I’m mentioning all of this because--cutting right to the chase: A pair of Tommy Hilfinger THD Slim jeans I’m testing does not feel like work pants. They also don’t feel like the jeans I wore as a kid, which tended to be a little stiff and meant for the backyard mud pile. The entire concept of “jeans” has lost all meaning in many ways, but I was pleasantly surprised at how the THD jeans feel more like normal slacks and are not so course.

That’s not a comment about their durability. The THD jeans are made almost entirely of cotton, for starters. There’s a hint of the synthetic material elastane as well, to help make them last. There’s a flag logo on the front and on the back pocket. The THD uses a zipper fly with one single button closure. The front “flag” pocket on the right is meant for your keys but it’s big enough to stash a credit card or your identification.

In terms of durability, I have no concerns. These are thick, washing-machine ready jeans. I trudged around in them all day, sat on the floor, did some yard work, and even moved a bunch of sandbags in my backyard and had no reservations about the jeans lasting for years, yet I was impressed by how bendy and soft they feel.

Then I realized something: This product is designed for people like me. They’re slim through the legs so you don’t look like a dork but expand around the waist so you can still breathe normally. I liked how the THD worked for everyday use but they’re durable enough for real work. I’m even buying a second pair. So long stiff work jeans.

Tommy Hilfiger Men's THD Slim Fit Jeans

