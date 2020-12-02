These Vintage-Inspired Food Ornaments From Food52 Are The Quirky Twist Your Festive Decoration Need

Deck the halls with boxes of glazed donuts? Um, sure. Now that the festive season is upon us, it’s time to create a winter wonderland inside your home. Rather than dusting off decades-old decorations that your family handed down, why not give your seasonal celebration an entirely new look? Should you love foodie delights as much as you love the holiday season, you’re in for a real treat (or 23, to be exact).

The Vintage-Inspired Food Ornaments from Food 52 are the quirky additions your festivities have been waiting for. These decorations are just what they say on the tin: a variety of extremely kitsch, but no less attractive ornaments inspired by your favorite snacks and condiments from times gone by. While the box of colorful donuts is a tasty place to start, there’s a whole menu of decorations from which to choose.

Whatever your foodie heaven happens to be (mine’s anything with cheese, thanks for asking), there’s a vintage-inspired ornament to have your mouth watering. Millennials can celebrate their preferred toast-topper with the retro-looking avocado ornament, while those with iron stomachs will fall in love with the Sriracha-style hot sauce bottle. Of course, for high-class foodies, there’s the epitome of ostentation that is caviar, or a charcuterie board featuring deli meats, cheeses, and pickles.

No matter what your heart desires or, rather, your stomach rumbles for, you can pay homage to it by adorning your tree with one of these sweet ornaments. Teetering just on the edge of gaudy, the appetizing little decorations are the quirky ingredient your holiday season has been missing. With 23 options available, including sets, you might say that you’re spoilt for choice. From ramen to waffles, and cheese to dumplings, it’s hard to take your eyes off these creations. If you want to add a little spice to the season, why not create a festive look that’s good enough to eat this year?

Cody Foster Vintage-Inspired Food Ornaments

