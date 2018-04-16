Playing cards is an underrated pastime that’s been pushed aside by our smartphone obsessions, but it’s an analog activity worth resurrecting this summer with a well-designed pack of cards. Meet the Air Deck: a set of waterproof, lightweight, and extremely durable playing cards that can handle any poolside or beachside splashing.

Their slim design makes them particularly easy to pack, whether you're headed to a resort in Tahiti or simply at a friend’s place for game night. They come in a waterproof box and are offered in three different color schemes (black, white, and red).

An Air Deck two-pack normally costs $18, but it’s on sale today $13.99. That's less than $7 a deck, so you might as well get a few for all of the family vacations to come.

