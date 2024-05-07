Fashionsubvertical orientation badge

They Wanted to Be Seen at the Met Gala. They Sure Were.

MAIN CHARACTER ENERGY

It’s the Met Gala—of course there were over-the-top looks. But who aimed for the loudest ensemble of the night? Our ranking of the most eye-catching getups at this year’s ball.

Elizabeth Hunt Brockway

Editorial Visual Director

Celebrities at the Met Gala

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty

The iconic Met Gala; what better night to exhibit intense main-character energy? It’s one of the only times you can wear a truly absurd gown, so impractical that it requires you to be physically carried up the steps (looking at you, Tyla). Or when could you don an ensemble that seemingly defies the laws of physics and leaves us wondering, “How did that fit in the car to get here?!” (Shoutout to Cardi B.)

The Costume Institute exhibit at the Met Museum is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” but this year’s dress code advised “Garden of Time” as the theme, its name taken from a J.G. Ballard short story.

    Before the event, while acknowledging the likelihood of flowers on outfits, event supremo Anna Wintour also apologized for unleashing general sartorial confusion.

    It appears that many of the night’s featured players and their stylists also found themselves a bit lost (a timeless trend, and in-joke, of the Gala). There was no shortage of florals (for spring? Groundbreaking) and bosoms on display (cleavage and he-vage alike), blossoming like the tulips in the park just behind the museum.

    Yet whether the glitzy guests stuck to an upscale garden party, many swung for the fences in an attempt to win “look of the night.” Here are our picks for who embraced the call for bold and extravagant dressing—and who snoozed on the glamor, all with a carefully judged Main Character Energy ranking.

    Cardi B — 1,000,000% “Main Character”

    Cardi B

    Jamie McCarthy/Getty

    Sydney Sweeney — 57% “Main Character”

    Sydney Sweeney

    Jamie McCarthy/Getty

    Zendaya — 91% “Main Character”

    Zendaya

    Aliah Anderson/Getty

    Lauren Sanchez — 54% “Main Character”

    Lauren Sánchez

    Jamie McCarthy/Getty

    Mindy Kaling — 79% “Main Character”

    Mindy Kaling

    Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

    Lana Del Rey — 86% “Main Character”

    Lana Del Rey

    Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

    Kim Kardashian — 72% “Main Character”

    Kim Kardashian

    Angela Weiss/Getty

    Jeremy Pope — 59% “Main Character”

    Jeremy Pope

    Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

    Nicki Minaj — 91% “Main Character”

    Nicki Minaj

    John Shearer/Getty

    Nicholas Galitzine — 4% “Main Character”

    Nicholas Galitzine

    Jamie McCarthy/Getty

    Rita Ora — 97% “Main Character”

    Rita Ora

    Angela Weiss/Getty

    Demi Moore — 68% “Main Character”

    Demi Moore

    Theo Wargo/GA/Getty

    Angel Reese — 28% “Main Character”

    Angel Reese

    Jamie McCarthy/Getty

    Alton Mason — 73% “Main Character”

    Alton Mason

    Jamie McCarthy/Getty

    Cara Delevingne — 84% “Main Character”

    Cara Delevingne

    Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

    Jennifer Lopez — 77% “Main Character”

    Jennifer Lopez

    John Shearer/Getty

    Greta Lee — 62% “Main Character”

    Greta Lee

    Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

    Eddie Redmayne — 74% “Main Character”

    Eddie Redmayne

    Jamie McCarthy/Getty

    Lizzo — 79% “Main Character”

    Lizzo

    John Shearer/Getty

    Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo — 21% “Main Character”

    Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo

    Theo Wargo/GA/Getty

    Greta Gerwig — 7% “Main Character”

    Greta Gerwig

    Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

    Rachel Zegler — 38% “Main Character”

    Rachel Zegler

    Gilbert Flores/Getty

    Uma Thurman — 54% “Main Character”

    Uma Thurman

    Theo Wargo/GA/Getty

    Jordan Roth — 94% “Main Character”

    Jordan Roth

    Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

