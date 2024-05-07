They Wanted to Be Seen at the Met Gala. They Sure Were.

The iconic Met Gala; what better night to exhibit intense main-character energy? It’s one of the only times you can wear a truly absurd gown, so impractical that it requires you to be physically carried up the steps (looking at you, Tyla). Or when could you don an ensemble that seemingly defies the laws of physics and leaves us wondering, “How did that fit in the car to get here?!” (Shoutout to Cardi B.)

The Costume Institute exhibit at the Met Museum is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” but this year’s dress code advised “Garden of Time” as the theme, its name taken from a J.G. Ballard short story.

Before the event, while acknowledging the likelihood of flowers on outfits, event supremo Anna Wintour also apologized for unleashing general sartorial confusion.

It appears that many of the night’s featured players and their stylists also found themselves a bit lost (a timeless trend, and in-joke, of the Gala). There was no shortage of florals (for spring? Groundbreaking) and bosoms on display (cleavage and he-vage alike), blossoming like the tulips in the park just behind the museum.

Yet whether the glitzy guests stuck to an upscale garden party, many swung for the fences in an attempt to win “look of the night.” Here are our picks for who embraced the call for bold and extravagant dressing—and who snoozed on the glamor, all with a carefully judged Main Character Energy ranking.

Cardi B — 1,000,000% “Main Character”

Sydney Sweeney — 57% “Main Character”

Zendaya — 91% “Main Character”

Lauren Sanchez — 54% “Main Character”

Mindy Kaling — 79% “Main Character”

Lana Del Rey — 86% “Main Character”

Kim Kardashian — 72% “Main Character”

Jeremy Pope — 59% “Main Character”

Nicki Minaj — 91% “Main Character”

Nicholas Galitzine — 4% “Main Character”

Rita Ora — 97% “Main Character”

Demi Moore — 68% “Main Character”

Angel Reese — 28% “Main Character”

Alton Mason — 73% “Main Character”

Cara Delevingne — 84% “Main Character”

Jennifer Lopez — 77% “Main Character”

Greta Lee — 62% “Main Character”

Eddie Redmayne — 74% “Main Character”

Lizzo — 79% “Main Character”

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo — 21% “Main Character”

Greta Gerwig — 7% “Main Character”

Rachel Zegler — 38% “Main Character”

Uma Thurman — 54% “Main Character”

Jordan Roth — 94% “Main Character”