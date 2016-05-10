They’re Teaching Trump to College Kids

Baffled by the rise of Donald Trump? There’s a college course you can enroll in to try to sort that out.

Dr. Robert Smith, a professor at Savannah State University, is teaching a course this summer called “The Trump Factor in American Politics.”

The class aims “to engage students in a class where we can look as objectively (sic) at the positives and negatives of a Trump candidacy,” the political science professor told WSAV.

Students in the class will read excerpts from Trump’s bestseller, The Art of the Deal, and will study his background and how he made it this far in the presidential race.

But they won’t just study Trump—Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton will be covered as well.

“I think it’s only proper to make sure that we cover the other candidates that got to this point,” Smith said.

The students will also devise campaign strategies for Trump, operating on the hypothetical premise that he would use one.