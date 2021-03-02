Third Woman Accuses Cuomo, Says He Asked to Kiss Her

A third woman has come forward to publicly accuse New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of putting the moves on her—and there’s a picture to back her up.

Anna Ruch, who worked on the Biden campaign, told The New York Times that Cuomo put his hand on her bare lower back at a wedding in 2019—then placed his hand on her cheeks and asked if he could kiss her.

“I was so confused and shocked and embarrassed,” Ruch told the paper, which said her account was corroborated by the friend and photographs that show the governor clasping her face.

“I turned my head away and didn’t have words in that moment.”

Ruch’s account comes on the same day that Cuomo formally asked state Attorney General Tish James to investigate sexual harassment allegations made by ex-aides Lindsey Boylan and Charlotte Bennett. It also comes the day after Cuomo half-apologized in a statement, saying women had “misinterpreted” his “playful” banter, which he admitted was “too personal.”