This Beautifully-Crafted Leather Catch-All Will Also Charge Your Phone

Finding a well-designed product that makes your life easier is hard, but it's not impossible.

Everyone needs some kind of catchall for keys, or change, or whatever is jingling around your pocket, but you should expect more from your home goods. You should get something that truly does more than it's designed to do, and that's what Courant does well. The Courant Catch:3 isn't just a beautifully crafted leather catch-all, it also has a hidden Qi charger beneath its pebbled exterior.

Set this thing on your desk and keep your keys, wallet, and (charging) phone all in one place, so you don't end up searching around under your filing cabinet for where you keys fell after you knocked them off the edge of your desk.

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.