This Guerrilla Army Has Been Fighting a War for Almost 60 Years

CALI, Colombia—Comandante Uriel is the leader of the “Western War Front” of the National Liberation Army [ELN], which the U.S. State Department has designated a narcotics-trafficking and terrorist organization. He keeps a low profile behind his nom de guerre (identified with an apocryphal archangel who watched over thunder and terror). And he spoke with The Daily Beast from his jungle base in Colombia using encrypted voice and text messages. But there are some things he definitely wanted to say.

“ At this moment of international uncertainty and upheaval, Comandante Uriel wants to believe the revolution’s hour has come round at last. ”

The ELN is now the oldest insurgency in the world, its struggle well into its sixth decade, and it’s steeped in the Marxist-Leninist rhetoric that one might associate with the revolutionary icons of yesteryear. Its fighters have been called "the last of the Cold Warriors." But at this moment of international uncertainty and upheaval, Comandante Uriel wants to believe the revolution’s hour has come round at last—that people the world over will embrace its message, even if its dogma and boilerplate are older than Lenin’s tomb.

For those not familiar with the history of revolutionary promises and revolutionary failures, it's worth listening to what he has to say, then considering what he does not say.