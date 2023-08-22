This Constitutional Clause Could Ruin Trump’s 2024 Plans

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

The indictments against Donald Trump may or may not play a role in his ability to secure the presidency again in 2024. But a recently unearthed constitutional amendment could simply make running for the job a non-starter.

On this episode of The New Abnormal politics podcast, Chris Geidner, publisher of the legal newsletter Law Dork, shares what this clause is, the surprising people who brought it to light, and what it would take for this clause to be enacted against the former president to prevent him from holding office again.

Geidner then goes into the messiest part of this clause, which ties back to a question that TNA co-host Andy Levy has about all of this: “Absent [of] a conviction for the things that [this clause] lays out, how do you determine other than ‘Well this is just my opinion’ that Trump meets the requirements [of this clause] to be ineligible?”

“It would get complicated,” Geidner explains.

Also on this episode: Kate Briquelet, senior reporter at The Daily Beast, breaks down the connections between the bank JPMorgan and Jeffrey Epstein as laid out in a recent piece she reported. Plus, she tells co-host Danielle Moodie who she thinks will be held accountable next in this saga.

